Nora Fatehi has a great way to deal with trolls

Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi revealed how she deals with all the trolling that happens on social media.

Social media and trolling go hand in hand these days. While the keyboard warriors do not have their targets limited and anyone and everyone falls victim to trolls and bullies for one thing or the other, the celebrities are their subjects most of the time.

Nora Fatehi, who is currently in Abu Dhabi to attend the prestigious IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) awards and is also performing on the grand night, speaks on the green carpet about her way of dealing with all these trolls.

She said that she likes to maintain her focus on the positives and ignore all such people. “I ignore them. There are so many great things happening. No need to give them so much energy. I have too many supporters and lovers,” stated the ‘ABCD 2’ actor.

Moreover, Fatehi mentioned the essentials she likes to checklist before taking on the stage. “I make sure I eat, I have great people around me, share a couple of jokes, laugh, get into a good song, just positive vibes,” she noted.

