Nora Fatehi Hospitalized Following Mumbai Car Accident
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 20, 2025
Bollywood star Nora Fatehi was involved in a serious road accident in Mumbai on Saturday evening, December 20, 2025. The incident occurred while the actress was traveling to the Sunburn Festival for a high-profile performance alongside DJ David Guetta.
Reports indicate that Fatehi’s vehicle was struck by a car driven by an individual allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Following the collision, she was immediately rushed to a local hospital for emergency evaluation.
Medical teams conducted a series of tests, including a CT scan, which revealed that Nora sustained a slight concussion. Although doctors strictly advised her to undergo a period of bed rest to monitor the head injury, the performer displayed remarkable resilience.
Choosing to honor her commitment to her fans, Nora proceeded to the Sunburn venue to appear on stage as planned. This incident comes during a career-high for the star, following her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and ahead of her upcoming film projects, Kanchana 4 and KD: The Devil.
Nora Fatehi is a talented Canadian-Indian actress, dancer, and model who’s making waves in Bollywood and beyond. Born on February 6, 1992, in Montreal, Canada, to a Moroccan-Canadian family, Nora’s journey to stardom is truly inspiring. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the Hindi film “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans” and quickly gained recognition for her mesmerizing dance moves in movies like “Satyameva Jayate” and “Street Dancer 3D”.
Nora’s claim to fame came with her iconic performance in the song “Dilbar,” which broke records by garnering over 20 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. She’s also known for her collaborations with international artists, including Tanzanian singer Rayvanny and Moroccan hip-hop group Fnaïre. With her unique blend of cultural influences and talents, Nora has established herself as a versatile and fearless artist in the Indian entertainment industry.