Nora Fatehi left in tears at family reunion at FIFA World Cup 2026

Nora Fatehi made an emotional post after she made her first debut in FIFA World Cup 2026.

Canadian singer and dancer Nora Fatehi, made a post post on her Instagram account. The post featured BTS scenes from foot ball game. Fatehi can be seen with her intimate family and friends. She also made a detailed caption under the posted carousel, and noted, “i wanted to share this with you guys.. I’ve been performing for over a decade now.. I’ve been lucky to have massive moments in my career and I’ve shared it with some of my favorite people!”.

She continued, “But never my entire family and loved ones at the same time…This was the first time that I finished a performance and found all my loved ones TOGETHER WAITING to embrace me!”

Nora continued with her emotional noted, and stated, “it was truly an emotional moment for me.. I always go to work alone and when I finish a performance i go home.. but this time it was different.. my loved ones gathered to watch me for the first time live and celebrated with me for the first time!” She also said, “I worked my ENTIRE life for this moment.. no words can describe this feeling.❤️ My sister, my mom and my brother were present for the first time! My high-school teacher, someone so dear to me was present!”

She in the closing noted stated, “My childhood friends and my close friends today were also there! There are some people I wish were there too but I’m soo happy and grateful”.