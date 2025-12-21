Nora Fatehi safe following serious car crash

Nora Fatehi, a seasoned Bollywood figure, has opened up about a terrifying accident that occurred on Saturday when a drunk driver struck her car in Mumbai.

Despite the ordeal, the 33-year-old Canadian dancer performed on stage with DJ David Guetta just hours after the incident, refusing to let the event deter her. Sharing the experience with her social media followers on Sunday, December 21, she described it as “one of the most terrifying and traumatic experiences” of her life.

In her Instagram stories, Fatehi revealed that while she sustained a slight concussion and is still in pain, she is fortunately on the road to recovery.

“Hey guys, I’m just coming here to tell you that I am okay,” the O Saki Saki star shared with her fans. “Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person driving under the influence smashed into my car. The impact was quite severe; it flung me across the vehicle and I bashed my head on the window.”

She continued by updating her concerned admirers on her condition: “I’m alive and I’m well. Aside from some minor injuries, swelling, and a slight concussion, I’m okay. I’m grateful for that. It could have ended terribly, which is why I want to remind everyone: do not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with.”

Fatehi did not hold back her opinions on risky driving and substance use. “In fact, I am not someone who has ever liked the idea of alcohol or drugs… anything that puts you in a different state of mind. It is not something I promote or even enjoy being around. It’s 2025—I cannot believe this is even a conversation we still need to have.”

Fatehi concluded her update by thanking everyone who checked in on her and expressed her deep appreciation for the outpouring of support during her recuperation.