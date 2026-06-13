Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi delivered a high-energy performance at the Canada opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The performance quickly drew attention online, with fans sharing multiple clips across social media platforms.

On June 12, Nora Fatehi performed her football anthem, ‘Siir Siir’, in collaboration with singers Vegedream and Sanjoy for the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto. The ceremony saw a large-scale stage production with several performers from different regions.

Nora Fatehi performs at the FIFA 2026 World Cup opening ceremony

The videos of Nora Fatehi’s performance have gone viral on social media and have gained traction at the right time. However, in a collaboration post on Instagram with FIFA World Cup, Vegedream, and Sanjoy, the video of her performance was also shared.

In the video, she was seen dressed in an all-red outfit with cut-out detailing, while her hair was styled in her usual wavy look. She delivered an energetic performance with sharp dance moves and strong vocals. Hundreds of dancers joined her on stage.

Apart from her, artists like Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé, Jessie Reyez, Elyanna, Vegedream, William Prince, and Sanjoy also performed.

Nora Fatehi’s work front

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the silent comedy film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sohum Shah, Sharib Hashmi, and others. She also featured in the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the Kannada film KD: The Devil, which stars Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Dhruva Sarja.

Nora Fatehi is a Canadian-born dancer, singer, and actress of Moroccan descent. Rising to global prominence as a leading star in the Indian entertainment industry, she is celebrated for her dynamic dance numbers in Bollywood and her international music and FIFA World Cup collaborations.