Nora Fatehi sets Guinness World Record

Indian dancers Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi set a Guinness World Record for the largest hip-hop performance.

They reached the milestone in the final episode of Hip Hop India. The performance included 1,864 dancers performing together for over 5 minutes as rappers Badshah and Raftaar sang.

They smashed the previous record of 1,658 dancers in Alabama, United States.

After the performance, Remo D’Souza spoke highly of Nora Fatehi, calling her the best dancer in the film industry. He also hailed actor Hrithik Roshan’s mastery.

“Male dancers mein ham sabko pata hai ki number one pe kaun aata hai, Hrithik Roshan. Female dancers mein, after this performance, no doubt (We all know that Hrithik Roshan is the number one male dancer. Judging by this performance, Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly the number one female dancer),” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Nora Fatehi has appeared, contested and judged dance shows ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (Seasons 9 and 10),’ ‘Dance Plus 4,’ ‘India’s Best Dancer (Seasons 1 and 2),’ ‘India’s Best Dancer (Season 2),’ ‘Dance Deewane 3,’ ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan‘ and ‘Dance Deewane Juniors (Season 1)‘ over the years.

Moreover, she became the first Indian star to perform a FIFA World Cup anthem when she sang ‘Light The Sky‘ with Rahma Mezher, Balqees Ahmed Fathi and Manal last year.

