ISLAMABAD, July 28: A case has been registered against Noreen Niazi, sister of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the FIR, the case was registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The FIR states that Noreen Niazi made false allegations against state institutions during a podcast interview. It further alleges that she attempted to create panic by making baseless accusations against the armed forces.

According to the case, she also spread provocative and threatening content on social media and carried out what investigators described as a coordinated propaganda campaign against state and security institutions.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 20 and 26A of PECA and Sections 505 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Investigators said the controversial interview was shared and widely circulated across multiple social media accounts.

The FIR further alleges that Noreen Niazi attempted to deny the armed forces’ achievements during Operation Marka-e-Haq and spread a false narrative aimed at creating hatred against state institutions among the public.

It also claims that her statements were a deliberate attempt to damage the reputation of state and defence institutions.

According to the NCCIA, Noreen Niazi had been repeatedly served notices directing her to join the investigation. The agency said the case was registered after preliminary evidence established a prima facie offence, adding that the role of other individuals will also be determined during the investigation.

Also Read: Noreen Niazi alleges Pakistan was about to recognize Israel in widely-condemned interview