Noreen Niazi gets NCCIA notice after widely-condemned interview

ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has issued a notice to Noreen Niazi, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, over her controversial interview, ARY News reported.

The NCCIA has directed Niazi to appear at its Cyber Crime Reporting Center in Islamabad on Monday, July 20, to record her statement.

According to the notice, “Noreen Niazi made inflammatory, false, and insulting statements on social media.” The document further states that the objective of her remarks was to defame state institutions and promote a false narrative.

Earlier, a controversial podcast interview featuring Noreen Niazi, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, has surfaced wherein she is making a number of claims about “Marka-e-Haq”, Pakistan Army and Pakistan’s purported backdoor relations with Israel.

In the interview, Niazi alleged that “Marka-e-Haq” was a collusion between the Pakistan Army and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She claimed that if India wanted to, it could “fix” a war within two minutes.

She further asserted that India refrained from attacking Pakistan on Israel’s orders, claiming this was because Pakistan was on the verge of recognizing Israel.

Niazi also alleged that Israel wanted diplomatic recognition from Pakistan, but the process was halted due to the outbreak of the Iran-Israel conflict. She noted that since Dubai (referring to the UAE) has already recognized Israel, it was now Pakistan’s turn to do so.

Commenting on international dynamics, she stated, “America wanted Pakistan to sign the Abraham Accords. That is why Donald Trump used to praise Pakistan, even though he is considered wild in his own country, and is disliked by many Americans.”

This interview and her allegations were widely condemned by defence analysts and general public.

Furthermore, Niazi claimed that the Pakistani leadership was making contact and holding meetings with Israeli officials. She added that the Americans orchestrated this to afford respect to the Pakistan Army.

However, she clarified that no one had formally shared this information with her, and she was simply drawing conclusions based on her own logic.

Regarding regional geopolitics, Noreen Niazi remarked, “Narendra Modi does not give any importance to Trump. On the other hand, Trump wanted Modi to follow him, but Modi has instead become a superpower by aligning with Russia.”