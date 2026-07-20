ISLAMABAD, July 20: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have distanced the party from recent remarks by PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi, saying her statement reflects her personal opinion and not the party’s official policy, ARY News reported.

According to PTI leaders, Noreen Niazi’s comments should not be viewed as representing the party’s position.

The party also said that Aleema Khan’s street movement and her public outreach are being carried out in a personal capacity.

PTI leaders maintained that all actions taken by the PTI founder’s family are personal and should not be interpreted as official party decisions.

They added that consultations are continuing on the party’s future protest strategy, and a final decision has not yet been made.

The leaders said the party would consult the PTI founder’s family, but political decisions would ultimately be taken by the party leadership.

Regarding talks with the government, PTI leaders said no progress has been made so far on negotiations.

Noreen Niazi landed in hot water after appearing in a podcast where she made claims about “Marka-e-Haq”, Pakistan Army and Pakistan’s purported backdoor relations with Israel.

Following the controversial podcast, the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) issued a notice to Noreen Niazi.

The NCCIA directed Niazi to appear at its Cyber Crime Reporting Center in Islamabad on Monday, July 20, to record her statement.

Lawyer Faisal Malik appeared before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Monday in connection with the case involving Noreen Niazi.

According to the notice, “Noreen Niazi made inflammatory, false, and insulting statements on social media.” The document further states that the objective of her remarks was to defame state institutions and promote a false narrative.

Also Read: Noreen Niazi alleges Pakistan was about to recognize Israel in widely-condemned interview