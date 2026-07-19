ISLAMABAD, July 19: Minister of State for National Heritage Huzaifa Rehman strongly condemned recent remarks by Noreen Niazi, saying no patriotic Pakistani could even think of supporting her statement.

Speaking on Sunday, Rehman claimed that Indian intelligence agencies were promoting Noreen Niazi’s remarks across Indian social media platforms, while accounts linked to India’s intelligence agency RAW were circulating the statement as breaking news.

He alleged that Noreen Niazi’s mindset reflected the same agenda that India and RAW seek to promote. Rehman also referred to the actions of Noreen Niazi’s son outside Jinnah House, saying the incident was still remembered by the public.

The minister said Pakistan’s successes in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos had been acknowledged internationally, claiming that US President Donald Trump had on several occasions spoken about the damage suffered by Indian aircraft.

Rehman further alleged that controversial footage from the 1971 war had previously been shared through former prime minister Imran Khan’s social media accounts. He also claimed that Aleema Khan often posted messages targeting the heads of state institutions after meeting her brother.

He said the world recognised that the success of Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos reflected the military leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“My heart, like that of every Pakistani, has been hurt by Noreen Niazi’s statement,” Rehman said.

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