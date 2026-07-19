ISLAMABAD, Jul 19: Minister of State for Finance, Bilal Azhar Kayani, has strongly condemned recent remarks by Noreen Niazi, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, calling them ‘highly regrettable and shameful’ and said they reflect a mindset that has consistently undermined Pakistan’s defense, diplomatic relations and economy for political gain.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Kayani said her negative statement on Pakistan’s victory in ‘Marka-e-Haq’ last year was unacceptable.

“Can such a statement be acceptable in any context? Does it suit any Pakistani to say this? We do not want to call anyone anti-state, but you decide for yourself, if this is not anti-state, then what is it,” he questioned.

The State Minister linked the remarks to what he described as a pattern by the PTI leadership over the past decade. He cited the May 9 attacks on military installations and martyrs’ memorials, the public display of the cipher to allegedly damage diplomatic ties, and letters to the IMF intended to push Pakistan toward default.

“This is a continuation of the same philosophy and mindset. Their objective has been clear: to put Pakistan’s defense, diplomacy and economy at stake just to get Imran Khan released and back in power,” Kayani said.

He questioned what message such remarks send to the Pakistan Air Force pilots who shot down Indian aircraft with skill and bravery last year, and to the officers and soldiers who sacrifice daily to defend the country.

“I come from a district, Jhelum, where the graves of our martyrs are draped in the national flag. That district takes pride in those sacrifices for Pakistan. What message are you giving to the families of those martyrs? Are you saying they were wrong? Are you saying you are disappointed that Pakistan won that war?” he asked.

Kayani noted that no clarification or retraction had been issued since the statement was made.

“Not once has she said ‘that was not what I meant,’ because that was exactly what she meant. This is the same narrative we have been pointing out for years in PTI’s actions,” he said.

The minister said legal action had been initiated over the remarks and stressed that such narratives have no place in any society or state.

“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan achieved victory in Marka-e-Haq and gave a befitting response to Indian aggression. Unfortunately, not everyone could digest that victory,” Kayani said.

He added that the anger and hatred visible in the tone of the remarks toward the armed forces was itself revealing. “The condemnation of this statement cannot be strong enough, and legal proceedings in this regard are both necessary and appropriate.”

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