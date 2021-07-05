Normal gas supply restored for all sectors: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday announced that there has been no forced load shedding in the country from Friday and normal supply has been restored for all sectors.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the energy minister said that forced load shedding was eliminated on Friday evening and they are restoring normal gas supply and pressures to all sectors.

Forced load shedding was eliminated on Friday evening. Today we are restoring normal gas supply and pressures to all sectors. RLNG supplies 100% restoration achieved. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) July 5, 2021



He further announced that regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) supplies have also been restored to 100 percent capacity.

On July 02, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said that 40 per cent Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supply system has been restored, whereas, electricity and gas system will get improved from Monday.

Hammad Azhar, while addressing a press conference today, said that Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was not facing a gas shortage. He admitted that electricity shortfall was witnessed due to shortage of water in Tarbela Dam, however, power production will be increased within two days.

The federal minister criticized that some people tried to politicize the issue of electricity shortfall. He added that the government is overcoming the energy crisis and improvements will be seen in the electricity and gas system from Monday.