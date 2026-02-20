“Normal” official trailer shows Odenkirk uncovering dark secrets in quiet town

The first full trailer for “Normal”, an upcoming action thriller from director Ben Wheatley, starring Bob Odenkirk, Henry Winkler, and Lena Headey, has just dropped. It gives a first look at a small town that’s not as quiet as it seems.

The story takes place in Normal, Minnesota. Bob Odenkirk plays Ulysses, a substitute sheriff with a complicated past. He moves there hoping for a break from personal and professional problems. But calm doesn’t last. A bank robbery goes wrong, and suddenly Ulysses is uncovering secrets lurking under the town’s peaceful surface.

The trailer highlights the town itself. There’s a shiny new $16.8 million town hall. The residents seem unusually aware of police movements. Even the local cops carry heavy weaponry. Normal might look quiet, but it’s clear things are far from ordinary.

Alongside Odenkirk, Henry Winkler and Lena Headey appear in key roles. The screenplay comes from Derek Kolstad, known for the “John Wick” films and “Nobody.” Like his previous work, “Normal” combines stylish action with character depth. Odenkirk gets another chance to show his skills as an action lead, blending physicality with nuanced performance.

The film premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the creators talked about plans to continue making original, action-driven stories. Their goal: films that entertain but push genre boundaries. They want something fun, fast-paced, and a little unpredictable.

“Normal” will hit theaters via Magnolia Pictures on Friday, April 17. The trailer promises suspense, twists, and small-town intrigue, all backed by a strong, star-studded cast. From the looks of it, this is a thriller that’s equal parts stylish and tense, with a few surprises waiting around every corner.