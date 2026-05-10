North Korea amends law to launch Nukes if Leader attacked

North Korea has amended its constitution to automatically launch nuclear missiles if leader Kim Jong Un is assassinated or incapacitated by a foreign attack, western media reported.

The constitutional revision formalizes a retaliatory doctrine ensuring that North Korea’s nuclear weapons would be launched even if the country’s top leader is eliminated for any reason.

The change was adopted during the first session of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly, which convened in Pyongyang.

Details of the amendment were later disclosed in a briefing by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) to senior government officials.

Under the revised framework, Kim Jong Un remains the supreme commander of North Korea’s nuclear forces. The amendment establishes predefined launch procedures designed to guarantee retaliation also if the country’s nuclear command structure comes under attack.

The updated Article 3 of North Korea’s nuclear policy law states that if hostile forces threaten or disable the state’s nuclear command-and-control system, a nuclear strike must be carried out automatically and immediately.

Pyongyang has amended the rules in the context of attacks on the Iranian leadership. The step has been taken to ensure security and prevent the enemy from any adventure, according to a news report.