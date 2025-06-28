web analytics
Saturday, June 28, 2025
13 soldiers martyred in attack on security forces convoy: ISPR

TOP NEWS

RAWALPINDI: At least 13 soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an attack carried out Indian-sponsored terrorists on a security forces convoy in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

“In a cowardly attack, planned and orchestrated by the terrorist state of India, and executed by its proxy Fitna al Khwarij, a Security Forces convoy was targeted today in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that a vehicle-borne suicide bomber attempted to explode himself on a security forces convoy, who was intercepted by the leading group, foiling his nefarious design. However, in their desperation, an explosive laden vehicle was rammed by the Indian sponsored Kharjis into one of the vehicles of the leading group.

Resultantly, 13 personnel embraced martydrom while three civilians including two children and a woman also got severely injured.

 

