North West cancels first headlining tour days before launch

North West’s first-ever headlining tour has been canceled just days before it was scheduled to begin, marking an unexpected setback following the release of her debut EP, N0rth4evr.

The 13-year-old performer, who was set to tour alongside rapper Molly Santana on the Kimokawaii Tour, was scheduled to kick off the run on August 5 in Dallas. However, Ticketmaster now lists the Dallas concert and an August 17 stop in Toronto as canceled, while the tour’s official website has been taken offline.

As of now, an August 25 performance at The Midway in San Francisco remains listed on the venue’s website, though no official announcement has been made regarding the status of that show or the rest of the tour.

No reason for the cancellation has been publicly disclosed by North West’s team or the tour organizers.

The tour was intended to support North’s debut EP, N0rth4evr, which was released in May. The project received enthusiastic support from her family, with several members of the Kardashian – Jenner clan (including grandmother Kris Jenner, aunt Khloé Kardashian and uncle Rob Kardashian) sharing clips of themselves listening to the new music on social media.

North, the daughter of rapper Ye and reality television star Kim Kardashian, has steadily expanded her presence in music over the past year.

Earlier in 2025, she appeared on FKA Twigs’ track “Childlike Things” from the album Eusexua. She also made her festival debut at Rolling Loud Miami in May, where she performed alongside Molly Santana shortly after the EP’s release.