North West channels aunt Kylie in dramatic new transformation

North West, the firstborn daughter of reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, has debuted a dramatic new hairstyle, inspired by her aunt Kylie Jenner.

The eldest daughter of ex-couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, North, 12, is growing up fast, and being around models, socialites and beauty moguls in her family, the second generation of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is as fashionable as it can get for a teenager.

North recently took out a page from her aunt, Kylie Jenner’s style books, debuting an all-new blue-hair look, quite close to the former’s ‘King Kylie’ era.

She debuted the dramatic transformation on a recent dinner outing with mom Kim Kardashian in Pierluigi, Rome. The star kid styled her blue hair in low-tied pigtails, and paired it with a mini-skirt, a black corset top and a matching heart-shaped handbag, while she towered over the ‘Kardashians’ star in chunky platform boots, completing her outfit with glasses.

Notably, North is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and rapper-entrepreneur Ye, who also share Saint, Chicago and Psalm. After being married for seven years, the high-profile couple filed for divorce in 2021. They reached a post-divorce settlement, including the joint custody of their four kids, by the following November.