North West returns to Instagram with more followers

North West returned to Instagram with her official page, and she instantly gained 1.5 million followers with only five posts.

Kim Kardashian’s daughter and youngest bold diva shared snippets of her music project, but her account disappeared from the platform.

The page claimed to be managed by her parents, Ye, and the Kardashian star, which is why it was speculated that her guardians took down the account.

It is to be noted that the young star is back on social media despite severe backlash on her bold fashion choices and presence online.

However, her return seemingly shut down rumours of any restriction from her parents that might have forced the model to deactivate the social page.

Earlier, the young producer reportedly hinted at two other projects, titled Did You Know and Miku, through her Instagram story.

After she revealed working with Lil Wayne’s son on Justswagup, fans recalled their fathers’ collaborations, including Barry Bonds and See You in My Nightmare.

Videos of North learning to rap from the Yeezy owner began to make rounds on the internet. Admirers thought that the young star was carrying the legacy of her father.

It appears that both The Kardashians and Kanye are turning a deaf ear to the ongoing criticism of her fashion statements, finger piercing, blue wigs and TikToks with friends.

The SKIMS owner replied to a critical comment on one of her daughter’s videos: “This is such a non-issue.”