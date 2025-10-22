North West showcases edgy style on TikTok amid Kim's defense of her creativity

The Kim Kardashian’s 12-year-old daughter North West has once again gained attention on social media with her striking look, shortly after her mother defended her right to express her personal style.

In a series of TikTok videos, North West appeared with fake face tattoos, including a star under one eye and her name written in cursive on her cheek.

She completed the look with long blue braids, coloured contact lenses, a black grill over her teeth, and a faux septum ring. Her casual outfit featured a baggy black T-shirt, long shorts, chunky trainers and layered silver chains.

“Fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life,” North captioned one clip posted on the joint Kim and North TikTok account. The comments were disabled on all her posts. North was joined by friends in the videos, posing on a private jet and backstage at a concert.

The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has previously faced online criticism for her bold fashion choices, including wearing a corset and miniskirt during a family holiday in Rome last summer.

Whilst addressing the issue during her Call Me Daddy interview last week, admitting to make a “mistake” but emphasizing her support for North’s creativity.

The reality star added, “I would never take that creativity away from her. She’s such a good girl and so sweet. If blue hair makes her happy, it is what it is.”

Kardashian shares North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West.