North West stars in Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS holiday campaign

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 12-year-old daughter North West is casted in the Kardashians star’s new holiday-inspired campaign for her shapewear company SKIMS.

The 12-year-old partnered with mom Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company SKIMS to show off a festive new fall look that is sure to be on every wish list.

On November 17, the picture shared from the Cactus Plant Flea Market collaboration shared on their Instagram. In the post, North posed a black zip-up hoodie that featured a cartoon of a gingerbread cookie with SKIMS logo, with matching sweatpants.

She also rocked her cyberpunk blue hair in long braids, which she twirled in one video. At the end of the advertisement, she said, “Everybody’s wearing SKIMS.”

For her part, Kim also mom to Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with ex Kanye West shared the pride she has in her daughter, who returned to a SKIMS campaign for the first time since 2020.

“Having North in this campaign makes it really special for me,” the 45-year-old shared in a press release. “She brings so much personality to the pieces.”