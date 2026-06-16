Kim Kardashian is celebrating a major milestone as her daughter North West officially enters her teenage years.

North, the eldest daughter of Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, turned 13 on Monday, June 15. The joyous occasion was marked with heartfelt tributes from family members, including touching messages shared on social media.

Kim Kardashian posted a series of photos featuring North through the years, including recent pictures, a sweet mother-daughter selfie, and a throwback image from when North was a baby.

Alongside the photos, Kardashian expressed her emotions about her daughter growing up so quickly.

“Happy Birthday my Northiiiiiieeeeeeeee (Uzi voice!!!) I can’t believe you are officially a teenager!!!!! There’s no one like you my baby girl!” she wrote. “I love being your mom and watching you grow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

She added that she loves North “to the aliens galaxies you would speak of as a kid and beyond,” reflecting on her daughter’s imaginative personality.

Grandmother Kris Jenner also shared a tribute, posting family photos over the years and praising North’s creativity and intelligence. She described North as “beautiful, brilliant, creative, funny, and smart,” adding that watching her grow has been a joy.

“Keep dreaming big and shining bright… I am so proud of you!!” Jenner wrote, signing off with her nickname “Lovey.”

North’s birthday comes after a standout weekend in which she performed solo at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2026 music festival in Illinois. The performance marked her first solo appearance at a major music event.