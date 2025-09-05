Northwestern University president steps down after Trump funding cuts

Northwestern University’s president announced his resignation on Thursday, capping a three-year tenure, after President Donald Trump’s administration froze federal funding for the university and Republican lawmakers alleged that Northwestern had failed to address antisemitism on campus.

President Michael Schill said in a statement that it was the “right time” for new leadership to guide the Chicago-area university into the future and that he would remain in place until an interim president is named.

“I … recognize that difficult problems remain, particularly at the federal level,” he said. “It is critical that we continue to protect the University’s research mission and excellence while preserving academic freedom, integrity, and independence.”

In April, Trump’s administration froze nearly $800 million in research funding for Northwestern, after Republicans in the House of Representatives accused the university of not doing enough to address antisemitism, including during campus protests against the Gaza war.

As a result, Northwestern reduced administrative and academic budgets and cut 425 positions – nearly half of which were vacant – to help fill its fiscal gap over the summer.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Liz Huston said the Trump administration “looks forward to working with the new leadership” at Northwestern.

The Trump administration has cut or threatened to strip funding to numerous U.S. universities, including Harvard, Columbia and Princeton.

On Wednesday a federal judge ruled that the administration unlawfully terminated about $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University.