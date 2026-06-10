Norway court releases Princess Mette-Marit’s son

OSLO, NORWAY — In a dramatic twist for the Norwegian royal family, an Oslo district court has ordered the temporary release of Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway Princess Mette-Marit. The court cited the Crown Princess’s rapidly deteriorating health and recent placement on a life-threatening lung transplant waiting list as the primary reasons for the decision.

However, Høiby’s immediate freedom remains on hold after public prosecutors instantly appealed the ruling, meaning he will remain in custody until a higher court reviews the case.

A Mother’s Health Crisis vs. Serious Criminal Charges

Marius Borg Høiby, 29, is currently awaiting a June 15 verdict following a high-profile trial that concluded in March. He faces 40 criminal counts, including the rape of four women and domestic abuse. If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison.

Despite the severity of the charges and a recognized risk of re-offending, the Oslo court ruled that keeping Høiby detained during his mother’s critical medical emergency would be “disproportionate.”

“Sitting in there while Mum is so ill is unbearable,” Høiby stated during the court hearing, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. He expressed a deep desire to support his mother, noting that “every visit from Mum in prison could be the last.”

Norway Princess Mette-Marit’s Battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis

The medical emergency surrounding the 52-year-old Crown Princess has thrown the royal household into a state of immense uncertainty.

The Diagnosis: Crown Princess Mette-Marit was diagnosed with a rare, incurable form of chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018.

Current Status: Doctors confirmed her condition has severely worsened over the last six months, requiring daily oxygen machine use.

Emergency Measures: She has officially been placed on a high-priority waiting list for a lung transplant and must be ready for immediate hospitalization the moment a donor organ becomes available.

Prosecution Fights to Keep Høiby Detained

While the lower court showed leniency due to the royal family’s emotional distress, law enforcement and prosecutors remain firm. Police previously rejected Høiby’s pleas for release, pointing to his history of violating restraining orders against an ex-girlfriend who testified against him.

The defense team has argued for his release with electronic monitoring (a foot link tag), asserting that Høiby poses no threat and wants nothing more than to spend precious time with his ailing mother.

The final decision on whether the Crown Princess will be reunited with her son now rests in the hands of the higher appellate court, with a verdict on Høiby’s criminal charges looming just days away.