Norway crown princess undergoes successful lung surgery

In a crucial step in her long-term struggle with ill health, Her Royal Highness underwent a lung transplant on June 17, 2026. The 52-year-old royal was treated at the Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet following years of management of a chronic respiratory illness, considered rare in its development.

‘Successful’ Surgery and the Road to Recovery

Doctors involved in her care expressed extreme positivity surrounding the operation.

“We are delighted that everything has gone well up to this point,” expressed Dr. Are Holm.

Following standard post-operative procedure for major organ transplants, Her Royal Highness will be admitted to Rikshospitalet for a number of weeks to monitor and help ensure that the organ does not reject from her body. To support his wife during this essential post-op recovery, the Royal Palace also announced that Crown Prince Haakon will alter his schedule accordingly to be at his wife’s side, reducing public duties temporarily to support the Princess during this critical period of her treatment and recovery.

The Crown Princess’s Chronic Illness Journey

In 2018 the Royal Palace announced that the Crown Princess had been diagnosed with a rare, form of the disease chronic pulmonary fibrosis-scarring of lung tissue which progressively worsens over time. In the past six months her health had begun to deteriorate significantly which was impacting her respiratory functions, causing more restricted ability to partake in public appearances, thus her placement onto the organ transplant waiting list on June 5, 2025 by medical professionals; doctors declared the surgery a necessary intervention that was last resort for her illness.

A wave of worldwide support

Both the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess have been moved by the immense support they have received during the princess’s illness and declared their sincere gratitude towards the thousands who have sent well wishes and supportive messages worldwide.

The Royal Palace will issue its final update on the Crown Princess’s health once the princess has been released from hospital.