ISLAMABAD: Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide on Thursday praised Pakistan for taking on the “massive task” of mediating between the United States and Iran, saying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were “doing a service to the world” through their peace efforts.

Eide made the remarks during a joint press conference in Islamabad, where he commended Pakistan’s role in efforts to de-escalate the conflict between Iran and the United States.

“I really want to commend Pakistan for the very important role it has taken in this very dramatic war that started on February 28 with the Israeli-US attack on Iran,” he said.

The Norwegian foreign minister said he was aware of how difficult the mediation efforts were, describing them as a “massive task” that Pakistan had taken on.

“This peace mediation and facilitation, I know how hard it is. You are taking on a massive task that you offered during the Islamabad talks,” Eide said.

He specifically praised the leadership and contributions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

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“I think Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir and Ishaq Dar are really doing a service to the world,” Eide said.

Norway backs freedom of navigation

Eide also highlighted Norway’s interest in maintaining freedom of navigation and open sea lanes amid the conflict in the region.

“As a large shipping nation, it matters also to us because we share an interest in open sea lanes, in the ability to trade on the high seas and to respect the very important constitution of the oceans, which is the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he said.

He stressed that freedom of passage through international waterways was not an issue concerning the warring parties alone but a matter of global interest.

“I want to send the message to anyone involved out in that conflict that this issue of free passage and an open strait is not an issue for the warring parties alone. It’s a global issue that we have a shared interest in promoting,” he said.

Eide also said Norway was among the Western countries that had been among the earliest and clearest in stating that the war was a violation of international law. “Iran also has the right to be protected as a state,” he said.

Eide arrived in Islamabad on Thursday for an official visit to Pakistan, the highest-level visit between Pakistan and Norway in a decade. He held delegation-level talks with Ishaq Dar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 and H.E. Mr. Espen Barth Eide @EspenBarthEide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway, led delegation-level talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both sides reviewed the whole gamut… pic.twitter.com/2yrfD8Lm0b — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) August 13, 2026

The two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, investment, climate change, maritime affairs and education. They also discussed regional and international developments and agreed to further strengthen Pakistan-Norway relations.

Eide and Dar also held a restricted-format meeting to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues.