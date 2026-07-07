Norway in trouble: Sickness bug strikes before England game

Norway’s historic run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has hit a major hurdle, with manager Ståle Solbakken confirming that a sickness bug and severe travel fatigue have swept through his squad just days before their quarter-final clash against England.

The Scandinavian side is preparing for its first-ever World Cup quarter-final after a stunning 2-1 victory over Brazil in the Round of 16. However, a grueling travel schedule across North America appears to have taken its toll on Erling Haaland’s side.

According to reports from Norwegian publication Dagbladet, the sheer volume of mileage covered by the team has severely disrupted their preparation.

Norway’s squad has already dealt with isolated illness outbreaks throughout the tournament. Crystal Palace forward Jørgen Strand Larsen missed the team’s opening fixture due to a fever, while defender Marcus Holmgren Pedersen was sidelined for the dramatic win against Brazil.

Solbakken himself was seen coughing during recent press appearances but insisted the situation is manageable.

“Everyone was in training, but [some have] been coughing and rasping a bit, and a bit tired the last few days,” Solbakken explained. “But that is normal, and it is not a crisis. Regular flights and the demands of travelling with a large squad made such issues almost unavoidable during a long tournament.”

Fresh Injury Concerns for Solbakken

Beyond the sickness bug, Norway faces a race against time to get defender David Møller Wolfe fit. The 24-year-old left-back was forced off in stoppage time during the victory over Brazil. While Marcus Holmgren Pedersen is expected to return to availability after recovering from his illness, Møller Wolfe remains a major doubt for Saturday.

Despite the disruption, Norway has several days to rest at their base in Greensboro before flying south to Florida. They face an equally confident England side, who booked their spot in the final eight after a chaotic 3-2 victory over tournament hosts Mexico.

The quarter-final will also feature a massive showdown for the Golden Boot, with Norway’s Erling Haaland (7 goals) going head-to-head against England captain Harry Kane (6 goals).

Key Takeaways: Norway vs. England Team News

The Issue: A wave of mild illness (coughs, colds, and physical exhaustion) has impacted several players and staff members.

The Cause: Extensive travel between Boston, New Jersey, Dallas, and their training base in Greensboro, North Carolina, combined with constant air conditioning.

Manager’s Verdict: Ståle Solbakken has downplayed panic, stating it is “not a crisis” and that only one player has suffered from a high fever.

Match Details: England vs. Norway kicks off in Miami on Saturday, July 11, 2026.