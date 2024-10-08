Norway raises terrorism alert level

web analytics
Norway has raised its terrorism threat assessment to the second-highest level due to an increased risk of attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets, the national police directorate said on Tuesday.

Norwegian police officers, who are normally unarmed, will now carry guns nationwide as a result of the decision by the PST security service to raise the threat level, the directorate said.
“PST raises the terror threat level in Norway from moderate to high as a result of the ongoing escalation of the conflict in the Middle East,” the police said in a statement.

“It is primarily the threat to Jewish and Israeli targets that has been further intensified,” the statement said.

National Police Commissioner Benedicte Bjoernland said there was an increased likelihood of attempted terrorism.

“…we have a number of measures in place to protect the population,” she said in a statement.

