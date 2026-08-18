Norway’s King Harald hospitalized for second time

Norway’s king Harald, 89, a veteran member of the continent’s line-up of rulers was hospitalized for ongoing treatment. It came after a routine examination turned into need for care.

News outlets reported that the monarch was “hospitalized after complications due to his ongoing therapy.”

“Following medical treatment in recent weeks with cortisone, the monarch has developed excess liquid buildup that requires medical monitoring and hospitalization,” stated an announcement by the country’s Royal House.

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“For those reasons, it has been decided to place the monarch on sick leave for a period of 14 days to undergo and monitor treatment.” Because of those conditions, Crown Prince Haakon was placed in his father’s position as Regent, taking on the monarchical duties while in charge as head-of-state.

The Royal Court added that public appearances are going to be adjusted in light of this and will be announced as the situation develops. King Harald, King of Norway since he took to the throne in 1991 has, over the last few years experienced and publicized a variety of medical issues, but remains steadfast.

He took an oath to his country and its institutions, stating, “I stand here and offer my full life pledge to Norway.

So, until we finally take our leave.”