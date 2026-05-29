Norway's natural-born goalscorer Haaland finally gets global stage

Erling Haaland propelled Norway back to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years and spearheads a golden generation ready to thrive on the global stage.

Despite a tough draw alongside one of the tournament favourites France, African powerhouses Senegal and Iraq, a Norway side also containing Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is confident of progressing beyond the last 16 for the first time.

Odegaard’s injury troubles left Haaland to take the lead in a flawless qualification campaign.

The Manchester City striker scored 16 times as Stale Solbakken’s men plundered 37 goals in eight consecutive wins.

That included two thrashings of Italy that ultimately cost the Azzurri a place at the World Cup.

“I’ve never experienced Norway being at the World Cup in my life, so I think it was about time,” Haaland told FIFA.com.

“For me personally, it is a huge thing. I have said it for a long time, my big goal is to get Norway to the World Cup… It will feel kind of like a dream come true.”

Haaland struck twice in a famous 4-1 win in Italy that he said has changed perceptions of what is possible as they head Stateside.

“We went to San Siro, where not many teams have beaten them in World Cup qualifying, and we’ve gone and beat them, which shows people we can perform no matter where and no matter what,” he added.

“So, the confidence is there and we’re still a young team.”

‘Goal machine’

Haaland has been destined for greatness from a young age.

Son of former Norwegian international Alf-Inge Haaland and a national heptathlon champion Gry Marita Braut, he possesses a rare blend of blistering pace and a towering 1.95 metre (6ft 5in) frame.

“If you were building a centre-forward from the ground up, Erling is what you would be left with,” former England captain Alan Shearer told The Athletic.

“He’s a goal machine, someone who is quick and direct, who is physically strong and good in the air, who can score with both feet and whose positioning is fantastic.”

Alf-Inge has been credited with careful management of his son’s steady rise through the ranks of European football.

Haaland made his debut for his home-town club Bryne aged just 15 before signing for Molde, then managed by former Manchester United forward Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in 2017.

Less than two years later he moved again, joining Austrian club Salzburg.

In 2019 Haaland offered an early insight into the devastation he can wreak, scoring nine times in a 12-0 hammering of Honduras at the Under-20 World Cup.

But it was his explosion onto the Champions League scene that really caught the eye, with eight goals in six games in the 2019/20 season.

Boosted by their reputation for developing young talent, Borussia Dortmund won the race for his signature.

Two-and-a-half years and 86 goals in 89 games later, Haaland had his pick of clubs thanks to a cannily negotiated 60 million euro ($70 million) buyout clause that left Dortmund short-changed.

Manchester City swooped in and were rewarded by winning the treble in Haaland’s 52-goal debut season.

In total he has netted 162 goals in less than 200 City appearances, winning three Premier League Golden Boots in the past four seasons.

At international level his hit rate is better than a goal-a-game at 55 in 49 caps.

“It’s a different (kind of) gathering, which I really like in football. It brings people together, not only at the stadium in the country, but around the whole world, in front of the TV and all of that,” Haaland added on his first taste of a major tournament.

Born to deliver on the world stage, Haaland now has the platform he and Norway have long craved.