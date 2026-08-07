Norwegian football federation calls for Infantino to resign: head

The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF), among the fiercest critics of FIFA president Gianni Infantino for several years, will call for his resignation, its head Lise Klaveness said on Friday.

“He does not have the institutional trust required to lead FIFA in a stable manner in the current climate. There is no turning back for Gianni Infantino,” Klaveness told reporters.

“We are going to ask the FIFA president to resign now,” she said, a day after a meeting of the Norwegian federation’s governing bodies, which among other things examined the fate of the much-criticised FIFA chief.

He is standing for re-election for a fourth and final term next March.

President of FIFA since 2016 and currently the only declared candidate, Infantino must secure a majority of the 211 votes from the organisation’s members in order to be re-elected.

Candidates must declare by November 18.

The Italian-Swiss lawyer has come under enormous pressure since the failure of his plan — which was revealed last week — to open FIFA competitions, including the jewel in the crown the World Cup, to private investors.