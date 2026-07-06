Norwegian Royals move forward after Marius controversy

The Norwegian royals let their hair down in pure celebration for the first time in months this week, shifting their focus from the drama engulfing Crown Prince Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg Hiby to national success.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s official Instagram account on Monday, July 6, 2026 celebrated with a joyous Instagram post in honour of their national football team’s amazing World Cup victory on the weekend. The Norwegian national team defeated Brazil and knocked them out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup competition.

The royals did not attend the final game of Norway at the stadium due to their family situation; however, they celebrated together in their official home at The Palace.

They decided that it was in the Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s best interest to stay at the Palace as her health management had been ongoing over the year. ‘Yesterday it was a historic evening.

We followed the match as a family’, the royal couple wrote with their joyful photo of their victory message, that has since gained thousands of comments and over one million likes.

The major national milestone offers the family an opportune distraction from the high-profile legal troubles surrounding Marius Borg Hiby, Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s eldest son with former boyfriend Morten Borg.

The royal’s son’s troubles resulted in Marius Borg Hiby’s arrest over several charges, and since then he has been the talk of town.