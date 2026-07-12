Noskova's glimpse of Wimbledon trophy inspired title glory

Linda Noskova revealed a glimpse of the Wimbledon trophy during a bathroom break inspired her fightback to beat Karolina Muchova in an extraordinary final on Saturday.

Noskova was in danger of blowing her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title after squandering five match points to blow a 5-2 lead in a chaotic second set on Centre Court.

The 21-year-old hid her head in a towel and wiped away tears of frustration after her fellow Czech and close friend Muchova levelled the final at one-set all.

Noskova trudged sadly towards the locker room in a bid to recompose herself for the final set.

On that walk she noticed the Venus Rosewater Dish gleaming in a trophy cabinet alongside the runners-up shield.

The thought of having to make do with the losers’ consolation prize shook Noskova out of her malaise and she stormed back to take the title in the final set.

“I was just telling myself that the match is starting over. I was in the bathroom. I just splashed some cold water on me, started over again,” she said.

“But what really helped me, the first step I took off court, the trophies were there. I was like, ‘I’m not going to take the small one, I’m taking the big one. I have been so close. This will probably be the heartbreak of my life’.

“If I’m going to leave my soul on court in the third set, whatever that be. I just kind of started to focus on myself all over again, which was the key point.”

Jana Novotna’s tears on the shoulder of the Duchess of Kent after she squandered an apparently decisive advantage against Steffi Graf in the 1993 final remains one of Wimbledon’s most famous moments.

Noskova’s fellow Czech had to wait until 1998 for her cathartic winning moment but the ninth seed, playing in her first Grand Slam final, staved off three break points at the start of the third set before landing a crucial break.

Noskova admitted the pressure-packed situation had overwhelmed in the second set as the match points slipped through her grasp across three different games.

‘Had to fight for it’

“My hand kind of froze at certain moments. My feet were not as quick as they had been before,” she said.

When her next match point arrived, this time she seized the moment, sealing a life-changing 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory before falling to the turf in joy and disbelief.

Noskova is the youngest women’s champion since another Czech, Petra Kvitova won in 2011.

Fittingly, two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova was watching from the royal box and she congratulated Noskova, who idolised her as a child, when they met in the Centre Court lounge after the match.

Noskova follows in the footsteps of fellow Czech Wimbledon winners Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Noskova and Muchova are good friends and the pair were emotional in their interviews after receiving their trophies from the Princess of Wales.

For Noskova, holding aloft the silverware validated her moment of clarity less than an hour earlier in the corridors of Centre Court.

It still wasn’t enough to mask the painful memory of her mother Ivana’s death from cancer two years ago.

Unable to hold back the tears, Noskova paid tribute to her before blowing a kiss to the sky.

Having shown her heart and desire in spades, Noskova had done her mother proud.

“A final is a final. No matter what you do, there’s always the pressure. You always want to keep your cool, be okay, be like nothing is happening. But deep inside of you you know it’s very important,” she said.

“Just winning it this way, really having to fight for it, having all these ups and downs, it matters a lot, but I do have to learn a lot from this match, definitely.”

A self-described “down to earth” personality, Noskova leaves Wimbledon with the world at her feet.