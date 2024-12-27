Nostradamus’ alarming predictions for 2025

The enigmatic predictions of French astrologer and seer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus, have captivated the imagination of people for centuries.

Many believe that his more than 900 quatrains in Les Prophéties, written in 1555, forecast significant world events. His predictions have been linked to the rise of Napoleon, the World Wars, and even modern technological advances.

As 2025 approaches, interest in his prophecies has surged, with people revisiting his work in hopes of uncovering new insights. Here’s a look at his predictions for 2025:

England’s struggles with war, disease

One of Nostradamus’s prediction reads, “When those from the lands of Europe, see England set up her throne behind. Her flanks, there will be cruel wars. The kingdom will be marked by wars so cruel, foes from within and without will arise. A great pestilence from the past returns, no enemy more deadly under the skies.”

This suggests the possibility of that England could face a dual crisis in 2025: brutal wars and the resurgence of a long-forgotten plague.

Read More: Baba Vanga’s shocking 2025 predictions will leave you speechless!

Global political conflicts

The mystic foresaw a time when “great powers will clash,” which may be a reference to the many ongoing conflicts worldwide.

He also predicted “a decrease in the influence of established Western countries and the rise of new world powers,” reflecting current shifts in global politics.

Medical advancements

Not all of Nostradamus’s predictions are grim. He foresaw significant advancements in medicine, particularly in illness prevention and treatment.

End of the Russia-Ukraine War

Nostradamus’s prophecies for 2024 hinted at a prolonged war, potentially the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. His writings suggest that this war could come to an end in 2025, with both sides forced to seek peace due to the exhaustion of resources and troops.

He wrote, “Through long war all the army exhausted, so that they do not find money for the soldiers; instead of gold or silver, they will come to coin leather, Gallic brass, and the crescent sign of the Moon.”

End of the World

Nostradamus also predicted a catastrophic event, describing a massive asteroid named “Harbinger of Fate” that could approach Earth. He wrote:

“From the cosmos, a fireball will rise,

A harbinger of fate, the world pleads.

Science and fate in a cosmic dance,

The fate of the Earth, a second chance.”

This could imply that humanity’s destructive exploitation of the Earth might lead to extinction, but the “second chance” suggests a potential rebirth for the planet. However, given that Nostradamus’s predictions extend to 3797, it seems we may not be in immediate danger.

Natural Disaster in the Amazon

Nostradamus also foresaw natural disasters linked to climate change, predicting volcanic eruptions and floods in Brazil. He wrote:

“Garden of the world near the new city,

In the path of the hollow mountains:

It will be seized and plunged into the Tub,

forced to drink waters poisoned by sulphur.”

Rise of the ‘Atlantis’?

While devastating floods may displace millions, Nostradamus predicted the emergence of a “mysterious leader” who would come from the sea to form an “aquatic empire” like the legend of lost city of Atlantis.

While the flooding scenario seems plausible given climate change, the idea of an aquatic empire may be a metaphor or a fictional interpretation, possibly drawing from popular culture rather than an actual event.

These predictions continue to stir curiosity and debate as we approach 2025, with many looking to Nostradamus for clues about the future.