Not even 1/3 of flood victims provided tents, says Sindh CM

SUJAWAL: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said the Sindh requires 1.5 million tents but only 2.5 Lac have been arranged, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to media in Thatta after visiting flood-hit areas of Sujawal, Sindh CM said that the government has so far provided 2.5 Lac tents and two Lac tarpaulin sheds to flood affected people. “Not even 33 percent flood victims provided tents due to unavailability,” he said.

“We are taking things from all manufacturers in the country,” Shah said. “Relief items also coming from international support,” he said.

The forces, NDMA, federal and provincial governments are working jointly, he said. “We could not reach to the people to the level of extreme flooding,” he further said.

“We are getting ration from utility stores and all places where it is available,” he added. “It is our effort to provide relief items to affected people as possible,” he said.

“Mosquito nets are required at everywhere in the flooding situation,” he added.

Earlier, Murad Ali Shah visited flood-hit areas of Sujawal district and met affected families.

He also visited sensitive Munarky flood protective Bund and inspected flooding situation. He also went to the relief camp established at Munarky Bund and also seen a medical camp arranged in a tent. Chief Minister was informed that the patients of diarrhea and common fever were coming to the medical camp.

Chief Minister also attended a briefing on flooding by deputy commissioner Sujawal Shaharyar Memon.

“All 37 union councils in five talukas of Sujawal have been affected, 21,566 houses were damaged and 1,40, 157 people were affected in the district,” DC briefed to the CM.

“Presently 3,492 affected families have been in camps. In district 8350 tents, 3000 tarpaulin and 40,500 mosquito nets have been distributed,” the DC said. 11,156 ration bags, 1800 jerricans and 1000 plastic mats have also been distributed.

“In Sujawal district 14 tent settlements have been established,” district officer told the chief minister.

