‘Not arresting Imran Khan in 2014 Parliament attack case a mistake’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should have been arrested when he launched an attack at the Parliament in 2014, describing his non-arrest a ‘big mistake”, ARY News reported.

Talking to international media, the planning minister said that PTI workers after Imran Khan’s arrest attacked state properties, security institution properties and public transport, and the worst of all was the burning of schools.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that Imran Khan’s arrest was made in a graft case by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the government had nothing to do with it.

“This is an arrest which is not motivated under any political victimisation and not done at the behest of the government. It is the arrest made by the NAB, an independent institution that is supposed to look into the corruption cases committed in the country,” the minister said.

He clarified that the arrest was made under an arrest warrant duly examined by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that declared the custody in line with the ‘proper legal procedures and lawful authority.’

But unfortunately, Ahsan Iqbal said, the response that was given by the followers of Imran Khan brought great embarrassment for him and the party.

“The scenes that came on the media of loot and plunder are most deplorable because Mr Khan had been championing throughout his career that he stands for the rule of law. He (the PTI chairman) had been lecturing the people of Pakistan that what is the rule of law in the Western democracies.”

The minister said the PTI workers showed examples of the worst fascist response that was ever witnessed in the country’s history, adding “This is the worst kind of demagoguery and fascism that is being demonstrated by a leader whose rise to fame was sports.

The minister reminded that the PTI chairman said on a number of occasions that if there was any case against him, he would voluntarily present himself before the authorities for investigation.

“This case, in which Khan has been arrested by NAB, is a matter of graft, embezzlement and corruption of £160 million (Approximately Rs 60 billion).

Sharing details of the NAB case against PTI chairman Imran Khan, Ahsan Iqbal said the £160 million which was confiscated by the UK’s National Crime Agency on money-laundering charges from a Pakistan real estate tycoon.

“Mr Imran Khan, under a fraudulent deal of self-benefit, instead of deposing the recovered amount in the national exchequer, he allowed that amount to be deposited in a State Bank of Pakistan to settle the dues of the same person who was fined £160 million… This is the worst kind of corruption as he did this to gain personal benefits.”

He said everyone knew that Imran Khan established a trust, Al-Qadir University, with his and spouse’s name as owners and got the benefit of a huge chunk of land. “There are also audio recordings which talk of some jewellery gifts that Mr Imran Khan and his wife got from the same person,” he added, terming it a ‘big case’.

The minister said the PTI chairman, under a malafide intention, allowed that money to be paid back to the same person, who was found guilty of money laundering, for his own personal benefit.

“If such a case happens in Western countries whether it is US or UK, what will the law do, if there is a case against any prime minister or head of any government is found to be indulging in corrupt practices; won’t the department concerned to investigate the case or proceed to arrest the accused, if he does not cooperate,” he put the question before foreign media persons.

He said the PTI chairman had been defying the court orders and even went to the extent of threatening a lady judge.

The minister also recalled when representatives of security agencies went to Imran Khan’s home to just serve the court summons, “There was an attack of the security agencies, hurling petrol bombs and pelting stones which caused injuries to dozens of policemen. There were firearms along with the presence of known terrorists.”

The same episode was repeated by the violent PTI workers during an appearing of Imran Khan at the Judicial Complex recently, he said, adding ”We have a history. Imran Khan earlier attacked the Parliament and Pakistan Television building . . . Will the United State forgive those who attacked the capitol at the behest of ex-president Trump. No, they are all facing charges.”

The minister was of the view that Imran Khan should had been arrested when he launched an attack at the Parliament in 2014, describing his non-arrest a ‘big mistake.”

He deplored the PTI workers after Imran Khan’s arrest on Tuesday attacked state properties, security institution properties and public transport, and the worst of all was the burning of schools.

In the past, he said the top leadership of political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had been facing ‘arrests and jails’ but their workers never resorted to such kind of violence exhibited by the PTI followers.

He said Imran Khan should prove his innocence before the court, if deemed his arrest unfair, instead of demonstrating unethical, fascist and non-democratic tendencies.

Imran Khan arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Later on, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ‘legal.’

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging Imran Khan’s arrest. The court also issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.