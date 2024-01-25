21.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 25, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Not contesting election, satisfied with decision, says Shahid Khaqan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said he has left election but not the politics, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to media Shahid Khaqan has said, “I am not contesting election and satisfied that my decision in correct”.

He said the people have been disappointed with the electoral process. “Still, it is time to ensure that the election becomes undisputed,” he urged.

“Getting vote by applying pressure tactics is not politics,” he said. “The country will not progress if the people’s mandate will not be respected,” he further said.

Former PM said that the major political parties of today have been failed.

He said those not contesting election being summoned in government departments.

He said the country will progress when the political leadership and state institutions will sit together. “The elections are two weeks away, but no party yet talked about the rights of people,” he said.

“I will think about to form a political party after the election,” on a question he said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.