Not only us but Imran khan is on bail too: Khwaja Asif

Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has said that they are not solely responsible for the rampant inflation, people will make their decision in the next elections, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press talk in Islamabad Khawaja Asif said that the federal government is concerned over the rapid rise of inflation, and petroleum and food products prices hike. The global prices of coal and oil are at an all-time high, he added.

The Pakistan Muslim Leageu Nawaz (PML-N) leader added that the party head nawaz Sharif would soon be back to the country. We tried to pay our loans in the 90s but were destabliized and outsed.

The Defence Minister added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power by rigging. PTI Chief Imran Khan has lost his senses after being outsed, he added.

Khwaja Asif said that not only their leaders and himself but Imran Khan is also on bail. Our government is not solely responsible for the inflation, he added.

Earlier on June 27, the Defence Minister had asserted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would not use the country’s institutions against any opponent like the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan did

