Not removing Pakistan from FATF grey list ‘injustice’: Shaukat Tarin  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Senator Shaukat Tarin on Friday said that it was an injustice that Pakistan was not removed from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) despite implementing its 27 points, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that Pakistan has to implement upon 28 points of action plan given by the FATF and the country successfully implemented 27 points.

“Any country who has implemented 27 points is removed from the FATF’s grey list but it is an injustice that the same precedent is not being followed in our case,” Shaukat Tarin said.

The finance minister however said that Pakistan would soon be removed from the grey list.

He further blamed the previous regime for the inclusion of Pakistan in the grey list and said that they would have done something wrong that led to the decision from the anti-money-laundering watchdog.

In October 2021, the global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) retained Pakistan on its grey list.

The FATF Plenary meetings were held virtually from 19-21 October 2021, where its members discussed a variety of topics including Pakistan’s progress.

In a briefing, FATF President Marcus Pleyer said that Pakistan has “addressed or largely addressed” 30 of the 34 items of the FATF action plan to curb money laundering and terror financing.

“Pakistan is making good progress and only four action items remain to be completed,” the FATF president said. “I thank the Pakistani government for their continued strong commitment to this process,” he added.

Pakistan’s finance ministry later said that FATF will undertake the next review of Pakistan’s Progress in February 2022.

