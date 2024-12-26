Not SRK, Salman or Aamir; THIS actor is most successful Khan of Bollywood with 25000 crore Box Office

No, none of the megastars Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir or even Saif Ali Khan is the most successful Khan of Bollywood at the Box Office, whose films earned a massive INR25,000 crores.

As most of the biggest hits and highest-grossing films at the Box Office over the past couple of decades are led by either Shah Rukh, Aamir or Salman Khan, it often leads fans to believe in the myth that either of the three superstars is the most successful actor with the Khan surname in Bollywood.

However, that’s not the case.

Speaking about the Box Office numbers, there was another Khan in Bollywood, the non-superstar who not only surpassed SRK, Aamir and Salman with the earnings that his films made at the ticket windows, but his total collection, which is INR25,000 crores, is even higher than their combined earnings.

According to the numbers, the total Box Office figure of King Khan is INR9,000 crores, followed by INR7,000 cores and INR6,500 crores of the ‘Sultan’ and ‘3 Idiot’ stars respectively – making a total of INR22,500 crores.

But late actor Irrfan Khan’s Box Office collection totalled INR25,000 crores, making him the most successful Khan of Bollywood.

Although through his career span of 25 years, Irrfan managed to make only INR2000 crores from all his Bollywood projects, the major chunk of his Box Office earnings came from his Hollywood releases, which made $2.5 billion (INR22,500 crores). He played supporting roles in films like ‘Jurassic World’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘Inferno’.

Notably, eminent Bollywood actor Irrfan died in April 2020, at the age of 53, after a years-long battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

