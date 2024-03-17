Nothing is cheaper than humiliating martyrs, says Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the PTI has kept terrorists in its defence line, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The result will not be good, if a party will cross the limit,” defence minister said.

“Nothing is cheaper than humiliating the martyrs,” talking to media in Sialkot federal minister said.

He said these social media accounts being operated from India, Europe and the United States. “Those operating these accounts have links in Pakistan”, Khawaja Asif said.

He said, thousands of terrorists arrived in Pakistan during previous government of the PTI.

Khawaja Asif said that the facilitators of Mir Ali tragedy have been traced, while condemning terrorism incident in Mir Ali.

He stressed for unity to fight against terrorism, adding that a key progress made about the incident.

He said those involved in humiliating remarks against martyrs have links with terrorists. “We know about shelters of terrorists in Afghanistan”.

He said a political party launched a social media campaign against martyrs and humiliated them.

Khawaja Asif said the country facing resurgence of terrorism since last few months adding that only a united government could fight this war. “Any division and chaos will spread this war to streets and neighborhoods,” he added.