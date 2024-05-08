Nothing more beautiful than falling in love with a friend: Gohar Rasheed

Celebrated actor Gohar Rasheed believes that falling in love with one’s best friend is the most beautiful feeling ever.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, actor Gohar Rasheed spoke about his idea of love and shared that respect and friendship are more important in a relationship, rather than the typical romance portrayed in films.

He said, “I’ll be very honest about it. After a few years of marriage or being in a relationship, most of the times – I’m not generalizing it – but in most of the cases, love goes out of the window, as you deal with a lot of things; practicality, responsibilities and individual baggages [of two people involved].”

He continued, “The two most important pillars [in a relationship]; number one [is] respect, it is very important to have mutual respect [for each other]; and number two [is] friendship. If your bond is of friendship, that relationship will sustain for life.”

“On the other hand, if it is a very conventional, filmy sort of love, it comes with a lot of unrealistic expectations, which are only suitable for movies. In real life, it is not quite practical and cannot last long,” explained the ‘Ishqiya’ actor.

The celebrity doubled down on his idea of the importance of friendship in a relationship and added, “I must be transparent and able to talk about anything with my partner, which is possible only if we are friends. Usually with the boyfriend-girlfriend dynamics, one has to hide a lot of things from the other.”

“So if you fall in love with your friend, nothing is more beautiful than that. And when love, respect and friendship all come together, life has to be amazing,” he concluded.

