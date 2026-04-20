SADIQABAD: Another notorious and most wanted bandit with bounty on his head has surrendered as the police operation continuing against dacoit gangs in katcha area.

District Police Officer Sadiqabad, Irfan Ali Sammo has said that notorious bandit Ahmed Bakhrani has laid down arms. “He was carrying Rs 10 million bounty on his head, announced by the government of Punjab”, police officer said.

DPO Sadiqabad said that 24 dangerous outlaws with head money, have surrendered so far. “In police operation 66 bandits have been killed, 101 arrested and 320 outlaws have surrendered till now,” he said.

The surrendering criminals will face cases against them under the law, he said. “The operation in katcha area will remain continued until the last bandit being arrested or lay down arms,” DPO said.

Irfan Sammo in February said that five bandits of Kosh gang have laid down arms. “Overall, 223 dacoits have laid down arms in the katcha area during the operation,” DPO said.

Punjab and Sindh police departments and other law enforcement agencies have continued the drive in katcha area, a lawless terrain and hotbed of criminal activities.

Several bandits wanted to Ghotki, Kashmore and Rahim Yar Khan districts have surrendered during the operation.