Notorious bandit with 3mln head money killed in katcha area

KARACHI: The Rangers and Police in a joint operation in katcha area killed notorious bandit Imdad Bhayo, a spokesman of rangers said on Saturday.

The spokesman of rangers in a statement here said that the Sindh government had announced Rs. 3 million prize money on the head of Imdad Bhayo, who was leading a notorious dacoit gang and involved in scores of crimes.

The slain bandit was involved in kidnapping of three traders and five bank employees, rangers stated.

“An exchange of fire took place between the law enforcement agencies and Bhayo bandits’ gang during a raid in which Imdad Bhayo killed,” spokesman said.

Slain bandit was involved in murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and other crimes, according to the Rangers statement.

The police and rangers’ operation has been underway to arrest other members of the Bhayo gang, spokesman added.