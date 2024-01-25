‘Notorious’ car lifter killed in encounter

Karachi: Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Karachi claimed to have killed a ‘notorious’ vehicle lifter in an encounter held at Baldia Town, ARY News reported, quoting police sources.

As per reports, the AVLC Karachi intercepted an individual named Kamran alias Langra who was considered a ‘symbol of terrorism’ in Baldia Town locality in Karachi’s Keamari distinct. The suspect was killed in an encounter with the law enforcers.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) AVLC Karachi, Irfan Ali Samo, said that a vehicle lifted from the limits of Darakhshan police station was also recovered from the killed suspect which was stolen two months back.

Irfan Ali Samo said that more than 50 cases were registered against Kamran alias Langra in different police stations. Weapons and other items have been recovered from his possession.

Earlier on January 19, the Karachi police claimed to have killed a ‘dacoit’ near the city’s Mewa Shah graveyard.

According to police, two suspected people riding a motorbike were asked to stop near Mewa Shah graveyard and opened fire at the patrolling party.

In a retaliatory fire, one ‘dacoit’ was dead, while another was arrested in injured condition. In the shootout, a policeman also sustained injuries.