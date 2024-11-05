Notorious criminal killed by accomplices in Lahore: police

LAHORE: The Lahore police claimed that a suspect, allegedly involved in heinous crimes, including murder and attempted murder, was killed in the firing by his own accomplices in Kot Lakhpat area, ARY News reported.

According to police, the suspect, Muhammad Riaz, was in custody and being taken for the arrest of his accomplices and recovery of weapons when his accomplices opened fire on the police party to free him.

The police added that Muhammad Riaz was killed allegedly in the firing of the attackers, who managed to escape.

The police said that Muhammad Riaz, a notorious criminal with a history of heinous crimes, including murder and attempted murder.

The police have launched a search operation in the area to apprehend Riaz’s accomplices, who fled the scene under the cover of darkness.

Earlier in August, the prime suspect in the Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case was killed by his own accomplices in Lahore.

The prime suspect, Ahsan Shah, was being transported to Lahore’s Shadbagh area for evidence recovery by the CIA. “Ahsan Shah’s brother, Ali Raza, and unidentified accomplices opened fire on the police convoy,” the police added.

According to police, Ahsan Shah was hit by bullets fired by his associates and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition but he succumbed to injuries.

Ameer Balaj Tipu, son of Arif Ameeir alias Tipu Truckanwala (goods transport network), was gunned down in what police described as a targeted attack near Lahore’s Thokar Niaz Beg neighborhood on February 19.