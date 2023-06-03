Notorious gang involved in Karachi street crimes arrested

KARACHI: Sindh police arrested two alleged criminals affiliated with Malik gang after an alleged encounter in Karachi’s Essa Nagri area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the Malik brothers have allegedly purchased properties worth Rs 290 million as well as commercial ships for additional passive income with the money robbed from the citizens of Karachi.

The investigation officials revealed that the arrested culprits commit crimes only on Mondays and Tuesdays.

According to the investigative authorities, the Malik gang has been involved in mugging bids in Karachi since 2016, and they have looted 333 tolas of gold so far from the citizens of the metropolis.

READ: Karachi police arrest two ‘criminals’ after encounter

The authorities further revealed that the two gang members are the owners of expensive bungalows, located at posh areas of Multan, and the value of these bungalows is more than Rs 140 million.

According to the investigation officials, the looter did not carry mobile phones during conducting robberies, while the robbers did not loot mobile phones in any of the looting incidents. One member of the gang portrayed himself as a DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) in the area, while the other claimed to be a real estate agent.

The police authorities have stated that further investigations are underway with all the arrested culprits.