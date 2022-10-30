November will be decisive month, says Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: November will be politically decisive month, the country’s politics has reached to a critical point, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said here on Sunday.

Addressing a news conference in Sialkot defence minister said that ” the real face of Imran Khan has been exposed before people, but some others have still misunderstood, this misunderstanding will be removed in some days” federal minister said.

Elaborating the process of the nomination of the Army Chief, defence minister said that the military sends names of senior Generals to the prime minister for appointment, who select one of them. “Who is Imran Khan to give his advice,” Asif questioned. ” He is even not a member of the National Assembly and has been disqualified,” he added.

“Imran Khan had started his long march with 10,000 people, but when the march reached Muridke, the numbers lowered to 3,500, one can assess how much people will be with him when they will reach Rawalpindi,” Khawaja Asif said.

“A statement released from the container yesterday said that talks being held in Lahore. A television channel reported that Rana Sanaullah has arrived in Lahore for talks,” federal minister said. “Definitely no talks are being held,” he added.

“Even their several people are in touch with us. They won’t found people to give their party tickets,” he claimed.

“This assembly will complete its term on August 03, you can assess the election date with 90 days count after August 13,” he said.

