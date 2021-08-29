Now you can go to UAE on visit visa but know these things before flying

DUBAI: The authorities in the UAE have announced the country will resume issuing tourist visas starting August 30 (Tomorrow), ARY News reported Sunday.

Application for tourist visas will be open to people from all countries starting August 30 with a single condition that they are vaccinated against Covid. However, that only the vaccinations approved by World Health Organization (WHO) are accepted by the Kingdom.

Other than work, transit, student or medical visa, those interested in visiting the destination for tourism only may now also plan their itinerary in the UAE starting tomorrow.

All the tourism passengers arriving in the UAE will be required to take a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport as soon as they land.

For those still unvaccinated, including ones whose vaccination is not WHO-approved, the previous restrictions and exemptions, remain in place.

Moreover, if you are stuck due to remaining unvaccinated against Covid or not getting WHO-approved ones, you can still benefit from the new relaxation in the UAE by registering for their vaccination via the ICA platform or Al Hosn application.

Bahrain CAA updates travel entry procedures

Separately from another GCC country, the Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) of Bahrain has introduced new measures in the entry procedures at Bahrain International Airport for international passengers to be in effect starting from August 29 (today).

The vaccination certificates issued by the countries, whose passengers are allowed entry via visa-on-arrival, are accepted.

With few new changes, including a mandatory PCR test on the fifth day of the stay, all the previously laid out procedures will continue to be in effect.