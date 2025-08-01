Truck crushes another motorcyclist to death in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A truck on Friday hit a man riding motorcycle to death due to overspeeding on the Garmola road in Nowshera Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

The rescue sources said a motorcyclist identified as Liaqat 60 years old was killed on the spot while his wife, Robina Bibi sustained injuries in the accident.

The Rescue 1122 team provided first aid to the injured and shifted the dead body Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities. The police registered a case, they added.

Earlier, a speeding dumper crashed into a bungalow in Karachi, resulting in injuries to the driver and the cleaner.

As per details, the dumper, loaded with construction debris, collided with a boundary wall of a bungalow near Defence Morr while en route to Punjab Colony.

Police stated that the impact caused damage to the bungalow’s wall. The dumper driver has been taken into custody.

The driver claimed that the accident occurred due to brake failure.

Traffic police confirmed that both the driver and the cleaner sustained injuries in the crash and were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

