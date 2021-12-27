NSC approves Pakistan’s first-ever national security policy

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) has given go-ahead to Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy in its session held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy 2022-26 was approved by the National Security Committee (NSC) today.

PM Imran Khan chaired today’s session of NSC in which the matters related to national security, law and order and border management were discussed.

The session was attended by the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the heads of the armed forces, federal ministers, national security adviser and other high-level civil-military officials.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter message that Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy was greenlighted by the NSC today.

He added that the policy will be presented to the federal cabinet members on Tuesday (tomorrow).

نیشنل سیکیورٹی کونسل کے اجلاس نے آج ملک کی پہلی نیشنل سیکیورٹی پالیسی کی منظوری دی ہے، یہ پالیسی کل کابینہ کے اجلاس میں پیش کی جائیگی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 27, 2021

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan said that national security was linked with the security of its citizens. Pakistan is fully capable to cope with its internal and external threats, he added.

The premier said that the preparation and approval of the country’s first national security policy were historical steps, whereas, the efforts of the National Security Division and its subordinate institutions were praiseworthy.

He asked the authorities concerned to adopt a comprehensive strategy for its implementation and directed NSA to submit a monthly report on the progress of NSP implementation.

During a briefing, the NSA told the participants salient features of the National Security Policy 2022-26.

He highlighted that Pakistan was shifting to a Comprehensive National Security Framework whereby the ultimate purpose of national security was to ensure the safety, security and dignity of the citizen of Pakistan.

“To ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, the NSP put economic security at the core. A stronger economy would create additional resources that would in turn be judiciously distributed to further bolster military and human security. ”

Participants were informed that the NSP had been created through a whole-of-government effort over the last seven years, and included extensive consultations among federal government institutions, with all provinces, and with the academia and private sector.

It was highlighted that a detailed implementation framework had been created through which the National Security Division would review progress in collaboration with relevant ministries and departments.

Moreover, the committee also unanimously approved the revitalisation of the NSC’s planning committee and the expansion of its advisory board.

